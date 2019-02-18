Albin Díaz Hawkings, 32, will be spending four more months in preventive detention as the Fiscalia continues to build its case against the only accused in the murder of Spanish tourist Arantxa Gutiérrez last August 4 in Tortuguero.

Diaz was arrested days after the attempted rape and murder of the tourist, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirming that the crime had taken place in a trail near her hotel and that through a series of forensic examinations, the saliva of the accused found on the body of the victim.

Diaz, a native of Bluefields in Nicaragua, would have arrived in Costa Rica months earlier, first working in construction and then moved to the Tortuguero area.

In the early morning of August 4, 2018, a young man walking the beach came across the body of the tourist. When she did not return from her jog, a search was initiated. It was around 8:00 am when the body was found, with signs of strangulation.

Gutiérrez was in Costa Rica with a group of 8 tourists from Spain, arriving in Costa Rica on August 1 for a ten-day stay.

