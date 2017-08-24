QBUSINESS – In 2016 Central American countries imported US$420 million worth of motorcycles, and compared to 2015, purchases from China and India increased by 15% and 10%, respectively.
Figures from the information system on the the Motorcycle market in Central America, compiled by the Business Intelligence Unit at CentralAmericaData:
Main importers
The main importers include Masesa, Suzuki, Agencia y Fábrica Honda, Sava, Elektra, Canella, Cadisa, GMG Comercial, and Motosport, which together account for approximately 45% of regional imports.
Variation of regional imports
Between 2015 and 2016, the value of motorcycle imports in Central America increased by 11%, going from US$379 million in 2015 to US$420 million in 2016.
Imports from China and India increased by 15% and 10% respectively, with purchases in China increasing from US$204 million in 2015 to US$234 million in 2016, and those from India going from US$109 million in 2015 to US$120 million in 2016.
Imports by country
In 2016 the main importer in the region was Guatemala, with $170 million followed by Honduras with US$79 million, Costa Rica with US$71 million, Nicaragua with US$52 million, El Salvador with US$38 million and Panama with US$10 million.
Origin of imports
In 2016, 56% of the value imported from Central America came from China, 29% from India, 3% from the USA, 2% from Japan and 2% from Brazil.