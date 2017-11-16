The Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico de Costa Rica (OVSICORI) says it has registered today more than 1,000 aftershocks, following the 6.5 magnitude earthquake that shook the country Sunday night, without serious human or material damage.
Seismicity in Costa Rica from 1992 through 2009. From Intechopen.com

“We continue with the aftershocks, we have located around 1,000 in these almost three days, after the earthquake last Sunday, November 12,’ says the brief statement on Facebook by the nation’s  Volcanological and Seismological Observatory.

Sunday’s quake occurred at 8:28 pm local time, the epicenter near the beach town of Jaco, some 23 kms in the Pacific ocean, at a depth of 10 kms.

The tremor was felt throughout the country, including reports of minor damage in San Jose.

The earthquake is responsible for three indirect deaths, all heart attacks, two of them in Jacó and one in Coronado, on the northeast side of San Jose. All three deaths are being investigated  by the Judicial Police, the OIJ

The National Commission on Emergencies (CNE) is asking the population to be attentive to the aftershocks and ensure that they remain alert to any eventuality of a serious tremor.

