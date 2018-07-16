A total of 1,173 people have been housed in shelters due to the heavy rains that began Friday, July 13. According to explained director of risk management of the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) National Emergencies Commission, Lorena Romero, 20 sites are open across the country, mainly in Sarapiquí, Matina, Talamanca, Turrialba and Limón.

In addition to the shelters, the CNE had its hands full rescuing people trapped in between landslides in the Braulio Carrillo of the Ruta 32. The director of Emergencies of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), David Meléndez, confirmed that about 450 people were rescued.

The Ruta 32 from Heredia to Guapiles remains closed as work crews clear the debtis. MOPT officials say the closures will continue for “two or three” days more.