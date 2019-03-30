The Government of the Carlos Alvarado is committed to providing, through the funds administered by the Banco Hipotecario de la Vivienda (BANHVI) – Housing Mortgage Bank – ȼ114.1 billion colones to grant 11,507 housing construction bonds and housing projects aimed at the low-income population.

On Thursday, March 28, President Carlos, accompanied by his wife and First Lady, Claudia Dobles, inaugurated the housing complex Las Anas in Los Guido de Desamparados, a housing project with a “changed vision”.

According to the President on his Facebook and Twitter posts, this housing complex is different because the 198 two-story homes are built with a vision of community, beyond just the building of housing.

¿Qué sigue después de Condominio Las Anas? Torres de la Montaña, 10 torres al lado del Condominio que contarán con 160 apartamentos en total. Estas son las intervenciones urbanas que necesitamos, donde podamos ver a la vivienda y planificación de la mano. #ConstruimosFuturo pic.twitter.com/ZtcswnJj6t — Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) March 28, 2019

This housing complex is part of the social policy of the bicentennial that will benefit more than 44,000 families by 2022, representing about 200 000 people, a little less than half of the people in extreme poverty.

According to the ministra de Vivienda y Asentamientos Humanos (Minister of Housing and Human Settlements), Irene Campos, the projections indicate that women heads of household will be the sector of the population most benefited with these bonds.

“About 6,925 will receive about 60% of the total budget allocated for this purpose, ” explained Minister Campos.

Other priority sectors are the indigenous population, senior citizens, families with members with permanent disability and cases of extreme need.

Related