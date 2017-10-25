In Costa Rica, 307,781 young people between the ages of 12 and 35 neither study nor work (ninis), that is they are not enrolled in a public or private school nor are part of the country’s workforce.

The figure represents 17% of the 1.8 million population in that age range.

That was the findings of the study called “Gentico”, conducted by Unimer and Kolbi, with the aim of profiling and understanding the reality of how this group behaves.

The investigation, which was presented on Tuesday, took place between August 17 and 29 of this year, of face-to-face interviews with 1,200 Costa Ricans between the ages of 12 and 35. The margin of error is 2.8 percentage points.

According to the analysis, 33% (594,000) of the people in this age group work, while 38% (684,000) study and 12% (216,000) work and study.

The numbers revealed by the Unimer/Kolbi study coincides with the percentages released in 2016 by the State Report to the Nation – Programa Estado de la Nación (PEN).

The Unimer/Kolbi study does not reveal the reasons why this sector of the population does not study or work. Andres Romero, the Ministry of Labor’s national director of employment, explained that this has to do with poverty.

One of the characteristics of the ninis is that approximately 80% do have a high school diploma.

“In addition, they do not have work experience nor skills for the labor market, they are in a situation of poverty and there is no possibility of investing in studies,” Romero said.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.