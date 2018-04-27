A 4.9 magnitude earthquake shook a good part of Costa Rica this morning at 9:33 a.m. The epicenter was located 15 km Northwest of San Isidro de General, in Perez Zeledon, according to the preliminary report by the Red Sismológica Nacional (RSN) – National Seismological Network.

For its part, the University of Costa Rica (UCR) Seismic Engineering Laboratory reported the magnitude a 4.4, located near Pérez Zeledón. According to the specialists of the RSN, the tremor was caused by faults in the crust of the Caribbean plate (local or superficial).

On the social networks claimed to have felt quake was reported in places like Tres Ríos, Purral, Heredia, Cartago, Alajuela, Curridabat, Limón, among others.