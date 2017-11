Daily, thousands of drivers face a failed road infrastructure, spending hours to get to and from work.

The following is an example of what morning rush hours looks like in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM). All images and links posted on Twitter this wet and cloudy Tuesday morning, November 14.

Paso lento en circunvalación oeste, sector de Hatillo 4 pic.twitter.com/TqbYPVaJOi — Ruta Alterna (@rutaalterna) November 14, 2017

Fila de 11 buses en Ruta Nacional 209 Desamparados – Rotonda Parque de La Paz @waze @TicoTrafico @traficocr @Traffic506 pic.twitter.com/cCOeItKdSy — Mario Campos Vega (@mariocatato) November 14, 2017

Como quien dice no hay presa solo 1 km …. #TraficoCR pic.twitter.com/K5gIhnYQRL (via @Brown_Bag_Face) — Trafico Costa Rica (@traficocr) November 14, 2017

Ruta 106 / La Valencia – Barreal sigue causando 20m extra de retraso #traficoCR pic.twitter.com/UF8pJutsVr (via @WazeTrafficCR) — Trafico Costa Rica (@traficocr) November 14, 2017

Choque en Desamparados, San Miguel frente a la Óptica San Miguel pic.twitter.com/v92UGxYlR4 — Ruta Alterna (@rutaalterna) November 14, 2017

Chocaron dos buses en San Pedro y esto no se mueve 😭😭😭 #traficoCR pic.twitter.com/rbGZG7zzq9 — Paula Brenes Meza (@paulabremez) November 14, 2017

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.