Despite a new law that sanctions animal abuse and cruelty, cases continue daily, such as an American Stafford and her five puppies living inside a locked car, without ventilation, without water and at risk of heat stroke.

The animals were found in Concepción Arriba de Alajuelita and rescued by SENASA, the Animal Welfare Agency, after corroborating the deplorable conditions in which they lived.

It is presumed the puppies were bred to be sold, according to Dr. Ileana Céspedes, coordinator of the Animal Welfare Program at the SENASA.

Witnesses told the SENASA that two puppies had already been sold.

The instinct to survive

Faced with high heat, no water, no food and puppies to nourish, the mother broke through one of the lights of the car to stick her head out for air.

Dr. Cespedes confirmed that the dog suffered neck injuries, was dehydrated, malnourished and with a loss of fat and important muscle mass.

The SENASA says it has notified those who think that they are the owners of the animals, who will now face a legal process. But according to the Director of the SENASA, this case does not qualify as a criminal offense, but irresponsible ownership which could only be sanctioned economically, that is to say, a fine.

Under the new Ley de Bienestar Animal (Animal Welfare Act), the owners could face a fine equivalent to ¢200,000 colones (US$350 dollars), representing up to half basic salary.

The good news

The family of dogs is now under the care of the American Stafford Costa Rica Association, who will assume the costs to bring back to health.

Source: La Teja

