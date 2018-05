A cyclist peddling without grabbing the handlebars and on the cell phone, died after being pinned under the weeks of a tractor trailed in El Prado de Guapiles, Limon.

The tragic accident occurred Frid ay morning. The identity of the deceased, a man between 30 and 35 years of age, was not revealed.

A witness, who preferred to remain anonymous, said the cyclist was distracted with his cell phone. At that moment, the truck overtook the cyclist, the wind sucked the cyclist under the truck.