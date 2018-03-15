Some 45 international companies through a digital recruitment system will be able to candidates qualified talent in the areas of services and manufacturing, through the first digital platform: www.joblink.cr, that should be ready by March 23.

The system was created by the Costa Rican Coalition of Initiatives for Development (CINDE) and allows candidates over 18 years of age to enter and update their information 24 hours a day.

In addition, candidates will be subjected to a free BELT test, assessed in language skills of reading and writing, listening and writing and speaking in English, and depending on the requirerement Portuguese, French and Mandarin.

Source (in Spanish): La República