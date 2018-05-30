Multiplaza Escazu on Tuesday afternoon suffered damage to a part of the ceiling and flooded corridors due to the heavy rains.

According to the Escazu municipal police, they received reports from the mall’s security that some roof panels had come loose.

Some in the social media described it as the mall with “waterfalls”.

This is not the first time this type of accident happens at the mall.

Roberto Carballo, Grupo Roble’s operations manager, described the incident in a press release as an “inconvenience in the ceiling”, the situation was under control and repairs would be done Tuesday nignt.