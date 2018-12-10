Much was speculated about the national costume that Natalia Carvajal would wear at the Miss Universe. After a long wait, finally the Miss Costa Rica presented, on Monday December 10, in Thailand her costume inspired by a butterfly Morpho, and that allowed her to show off her shapely figure.
epa07221930 Miss Costa Rica Natalia Carvajal poses in her national costume during the Miss Universe 2018 national costume contest at Nongnooch International Convention and Exhibition Center in Pattaya, Chonburi province, Thailand, 10 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations participate in the 67th beauty pageant Miss Universe 2018 which will be held in Bangkok on 17 December 2018. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ
The Tica demonstrated an enormous security on the catwalk. Carvajal said in her Instagram account, the wings of the butterfly were made by William Rodriguez, while the corset is a creation of the late designer Daniel Moreira, who died last August. As for their earrings and shoes, they are by Ana Gutiérrez and Daniel del Barco, respectively.
Another Central American that stood out was Marisela de Montecristo, Miss El Salvador, who surprised the audience with an outfit inspired by the Flower Festival of Panchimalco, a town located in the south of her country, and whose festivity takes place in the month of may. As part of her accessories she highlighted the use of a mask and a machete.
Traje Nacional es inspirado en El Festival de Panchimalco. Es una fiesta precolombina con más de 500 años de historia. En este pueblo se encuentra la iglesia de Santa Cruz de Roma. Es uno de los templos coloniales más antiguos de Centro América. El Festival de Panchimalco o Fiesta de las Flores y Palmas se celebra en el mes de mayo. Se decoran las palmas de coco con flores de diferentes colores, texturas, y aromas. También, se usan las vestimentas tradicionales de aquella época. Grupos de bailes de esa región realizan danzas tradicionales. En muchas de estas danzas se utilizan máscaras y machetes. Los nativos de esta ciudad de la cultura Tolteca aún conservan un antiguo dialecto llamado “nahuat”. Miss El Salvador les invita a visitar Panchimalco. Está rodeado de montañas y parques naturales llenos de magia, aromas, coloridos e historia. Miss El Salvador shows us: The Festival of Panchimalco. It is a pre-Columbian festival with more than 500 years of history. In this town one can find the Santa Cruz de Roma Church. It is one of the oldest colonial temples in Central America. The Festival of Panchimalco or (the Flowers and Palms festival) is celebrated in May. Coconut palms are decorated with flowers of different colors, textures and aromas. Also, traditional outfits are worn from that time period. Dance groups from this region perform traditional dances. Masks and machetes are used in many of these dances. The town natives from the Tolteca culture still preserve an ancient dialect called Nahuat. Miss El Salvador invites everyone to visit this town surrounded by mountains and national parks full of magic, scents, colors and history. @missuniverse #nationalcostume

