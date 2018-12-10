View this post on Instagram

Traje Nacional es inspirado en El Festival de Panchimalco. Es una fiesta precolombina con más de 500 años de historia. En este pueblo se encuentra la iglesia de Santa Cruz de Roma. Es uno de los templos coloniales más antiguos de Centro América. El Festival de Panchimalco o Fiesta de las Flores y Palmas se celebra en el mes de mayo. Se decoran las palmas de coco con flores de diferentes colores, texturas, y aromas. También, se usan las vestimentas tradicionales de aquella época. Grupos de bailes de esa región realizan danzas tradicionales. En muchas de estas danzas se utilizan máscaras y machetes. Los nativos de esta ciudad de la cultura Tolteca aún conservan un antiguo dialecto llamado “nahuat”. Miss El Salvador les invita a visitar Panchimalco. Está rodeado de montañas y parques naturales llenos de magia, aromas, coloridos e historia. Miss El Salvador shows us: The Festival of Panchimalco. It is a pre-Columbian festival with more than 500 years of history. In this town one can find the Santa Cruz de Roma Church. It is one of the oldest colonial temples in Central America. The Festival of Panchimalco or (the Flowers and Palms festival) is celebrated in May. Coconut palms are decorated with flowers of different colors, textures and aromas. Also, traditional outfits are worn from that time period. Dance groups from this region perform traditional dances. Masks and machetes are used in many of these dances. The town natives from the Tolteca culture still preserve an ancient dialect called Nahuat. Miss El Salvador invites everyone to visit this town surrounded by mountains and national parks full of magic, scents, colors and history. @missuniverse #nationalcostume