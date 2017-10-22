The most up-to-date information from the Comisión Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Commission and the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) – Judicial Investigation Agency – has brought to 14 the number of fatalities caused by tropical storm Nate to hit the country on October 4 & 5.

To the previous list were added the finding of two men in the beaches of Guanacaste: the body of a man whose identity is still not known was sighted by residents of in Nispero port; and this week the body of Marco Tulio Rojas Quiros, 43, was found in Playa Penca de Santa Cruz.

Quiros, a father of three, was a native of Liberia, residing in Sardinal de Carrillo.

Still missing is Arturo Barrantes Cascante, 50, who was last seen when he fell into the Saverge de Perez Zeledon river, on October 5.

Prior to this update, the OIJ confirmed José Francisco Arias Mora, 55, a native of San José and a resident of Cangrejal de Acosta as the 12th victim of the tragedy.

The CNE also reported that up to last Friday it has invested more than ¢4 billion colones in only in the first impacts of the storm.

