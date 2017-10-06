Moving up from Costa Rica, Tropical Storm Nate’s arrival in Nicaragua followed two weeks of near-constant rain that had left the ground saturated and rivers are swollen.

Nicaragua authorities placed the whole country on alert. Flooding, evacuations, disappearances (of people), nervousness has the entire country in a state of maximum alert.

Authorities have already evacuated the population in some areas.

Vice president and government spokeswoman, Rosario Murillo, said that at least 15 people have died in that country due to the storm. She didn’t give all the details, only saying two women and a man who worked for the Health Ministry were swept away by a flooded canal in Juigalpa.

Reprot from Today Nicaragua is published here with permission.

