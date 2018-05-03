The Dirección General de Aviación Civil (Civil Aviation) has suspended indefinitely the operation certificates of the companies Nature Air and Air Costa Rica. Aviation director Ennio Cubillo assured the two airlines have problems.

In the case of Nature Air, despite being authorized to do so, the airline never resumed flights after the December 31 crash in Guanacaste that killed 12, to which the company is the focus of the judicial investigation to determine the cause.

As to Air Costa Rica, the suspension is an administrative one. Aviation did not elaborate. The airline started its charter operations a little over a year ago, after overcoming a long process of procedures.