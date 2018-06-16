Home Volemo “Naty” Volemo “Naty” By QCR Staff - 16 June 2018 0 Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Natalia Rodríguez, is host of Sábado Feliz (on Teletica) in Costa Rica. Nada más rico que reír con el alma 😉🤣😂😁 A post shared by Natalia Rodriguez Quesada (@natyrodriguezcr) on May 17, 2018 at 9:25am PDT See more of Naty at VOLEMO. Related RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Volemo Models With Their Bodies Painted In The Colors World Cup 2018 Teams Volemo Keyla Sanchez Volemo Yanet Garcia, Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl TRENDING - 10 MOST POPULAR Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral 18 August 2017 10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?) 29 November 2015 American Tourist Dies In Isla del Coco Shark Attack 30 November 2017 Female Tiger Shark Attacked American Tourist Who Died in Isla del Coco 1 December 2017 Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica 26 June 2013 How Will Hurricane Irma Affect Costa Rica? 7 September 2017 Crack Down On Prostitution In San Jose 27 January 2017 14 in Costa Rican Have Changed Their Color Of Their Eyes 26 February 2016 Red Alert Declared For Pacific, Central Valley and Northern Zone 5 October 2017 Nothing Escaped Nate! 6 October 2017 LATEST Alleged Armed Attack By Police Left Seven Dead in Managua This Saturday Morning 16 June 2018 There will be truth and justice 16 June 2018 Venezuela Strongman Used Alunasa To Launder Money in Costa Rica, Accuses the United States 16 June 2018 “Naty” 16 June 2018 Costa Rica’s Natalia Rodriguez Is The Darling of World Cup Russia 16 June 2018 Costa Rica Ready Against Serbia 16 June 2018 Ruta 39: The Nightmare With No End 16 June 2018 Nicaraguans Applying For Refuge in Costa Rica Increased Significantly This Week 16 June 2018 Crocodile Captured in Santa Ana 16 June 2018 Spirit Airlines Announces Non-Stop Flights From Orlando To San Jose, Costa Rica 16 June 2018 Load more