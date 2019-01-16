Looks like all of us Netflix junkies are going to be paying more each month for the fix for our trusty streaming service.

Netflix announced a general increase in its rates in the United States and some 40 Latin American countries, including Costa Rica.

The price increase to include Costa Rica was confirmed by Valentina Moya, spokesperson for the Síntesis Comunicaciones agency, the company in charge of Netflix’s communication in the country

“From time to time, Netflix plans and prices are adjusted to add more exclusive series and movies, develop new features and find new ways to improve the overall experience. The last time Netflix adjusted its prices in Costa Rica was in 2017. The price increases are specific to each market and this does not influence or indicate a change in another region,” explained the spokesperson.

The new price adds US$1 or US$2 on your monthly bill sometime soon, depending on your plan. The company announced the change on Tuesday (January 15). The price increase will affect all new customers starting immediately, and will be applied to existing subscribers over the upcoming three months.

Netflix’s basic or cheapest plan, which doesn’t offer HD, will see a one-dollar increase, going up from $7.99 to $8.99 per month. Its other two plans will go up two dollars in cost per month each — with its most popular plan (that includes two HD streams) going from $10.99 to $12.99, and its premium plan (that includes four 4K streams) hiking up from $13.99 to $15.99.

According to Buzzfeed News, existing customers will be notified of the price hike via e-mail and the Netflix app 30 days prior to the cost being reflected in their monthly bill.

