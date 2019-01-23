As the government of Carlos Alvarado moves to legalize the ride-hailing operations such as Uber, Ticab is providing formal (red) taxi drivers with a technological tool to compete.

The app has all the works of other platforms, such as users requesting the service, seeing the route and obtain the information of the driver and the unit that will provide the service.

Ticab also provides users an estimated fare at the beginning of the trip and the final cost at the end, based on the rates established by the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) for taxi services.

Goodbye ‘turbo taxis‘, taxis I call with altered ‘marías’ (taximeters). You know the ones that will charge x times more than the others for that trip you take regularly.

The Ticab service can be requested from anywhere in the country (providing there are taxi drivers connected at the time) and payment can be made using a card (debit or credit) or cash.

To guarantee the best service, the user can evaluate the driver and provide specific comments; In the same way, the taxi driver can evaluate his/her client.

The app also includes a novel option, an SOS button that directs a call to the 911 emergency service.

The cost to taxi drivers is the cost of affiliation to the platform, and drivers get to keep 100% of the fare.

PS, currently the app is only in Spanish.

