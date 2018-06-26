Costa Rica’s tourism industry is expected to get a boost this year with the recent opening of the National Convention Center in San Jose and the construction of four hotels that should be completed in the next couple of years.

San Jose and Guanacaste are the focus of the growth, with the potential for 900 new jobs this year alone.

The Hilton Hotels & Resorts is one the chains that recently announced projects in Costa Rica, one each under the DoubleTree brand, the other a Hampton by Hilton.

Melia hotels is expected to vacation resorts in Puntarenas. The Xandari chain recently announced its intention to invest US$20 million in the acquisition of two hotels. Planet Hollywood, in Papagayo, will be inaugurated before the end of the year. Marriott recently announced two hotels, the W Costa Rica in Playa Conchal, Guanacaste and the AC Hotels in Avenida Escazu, San Jose.