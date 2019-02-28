Electric vehicles (EV) circulating on Costa Rica’s roads will soon have their very own special plates, being part of the Alvarado government’s National Decarbonization Plan that was officialized on Wednesday.

Taking part in the officialization activity event at the Registro Nacional (National Registry), President Carlos Alvarado and First Lady, Claudia Dobles, were accompanied by the Ministers of Justice and Peace (Justicia y Paz), Marcia González Aguiluz, of Public Works and Transportation (Obras Públicas y Transportes – MOPT), Rodolfo Méndez Mata, and of Environment and Energy (Ambiente y Energía – MINAE), Carlos Manuel Rodríguez Echandi.

“We have just presented the Plan Nacional de Descarbonización (National Decarbonisation Plan) and today announce more actions that are aimed at specifying the specific axes of the decarbonization of our transport sector, where the use of zero-emission technologies such as electric vehicles is key to abandoning fossil fuels,” commented the First Lady.

The new license plates for the exclusive use of electric vehicles will be green and will not be subject to the vehicular restrictions of San Jose, can make use of special spaces in public or private parking and will not have to pay parking meters.

“They (the green plates) will distinguish all vehicles that are zero emissions,” said Minister Gonzalez Aguiluz.

The minister added that the green plates will be available for private and commercial vehicles, as well as vehicles of public institutions.

On the current scenario of electric vehicles in Costa Rica, the Plan identifies challenges such as ensuring that users have the technological options available worldwide in the country.

It also defines actions in education, according to the MOPT minister. “It includes incorporating this zero emissions technology in the technical and professional education programs, and implement training programs aimed at those responsible for the acquisition of public and private fleets,” said Méndez Mata.

The National Electric Transportation Plan will be available on the website of the Secretary of Planning of the Energy Subsector (SEPSE), as well on the Secretary of Sector Planning of the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT) website.

