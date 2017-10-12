While many are waiting on the iPhone 8 and others on the iPhone X, three new phones from Nokia arrived in the country on Wednesday (Oct. 11): the Nokia 3, 5 and 6. All come with Google’s Android operating system.

Among the main features of these cellular phones is the purity of display, security and continued updating.

Jorge Pérez, director of sales for Parktel USA in Central America, distributor of the Nokia handsets, explained that the owners of these devices will have more available memory and also a longer battery life.

This is because they are “bloat-free” devices, that is, they lack applications that the client does not need, and besides, they will not have to deal with hidden processes consuming the device’s battery.

Also, the phones will have the Android version of Google in its purest state, that is, without adding changes to the interface, similar to what is incorporated in the Pixel phones of the Internet giant.

The phones come pre-installed with the Android 7.0 Nougat and not the latest Android 8.0 Oreo. However, Perez assured that the Oreo will soon be on the devices.

These new phones are available at the Grupo Monge stores.

The Nokia 3 comes with a 5″ display, 2Gb of internal RAM memory, with internal storage of up to 16Gb and up to 128Gb with a microSD card, and an 8 Megapixels (MP) primary and secondary camera. Price ¢99.000 colones.

The Nokia 5, with a 5.2″ display and has the same specs as the Nokia 3, with the exception that the primary camera is 13 MP. Cost ¢144.000 colones.

The Nokia 6, with a 5.5″ display offers 3Gb of internal RAM and 32Gb internal storage and up to 128Gb with a microSD card. The primary camera is 16 MP, the secondary camera 8 MP. Cost ¢164.000 colones.

According to Perez, Nokia is very well known brand in the country, “because many people remember that their first phone was a model of this brand.”

For his part, Juan Gabriel Córdoba, head of the brand of Monge Group, said that the attributes of these phones and their prices are very competitive with respect to other alternatives in the market.

