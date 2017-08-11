Starting September 14, the low-cost Mexican airline Volaris it will start operating three weekly flights between the San Jose’s Juan Santamaría (SJO) and Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International (MEX)‎.

On Monday, August 7, the airline announced the cost at US$99 one way, (US$198 return) including all taxes, with flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with departure from San Jose at 8:40 am, arriving in Mexico City at 12:45 pm. The return departure from Mexico City is at 1:50 p.m., arriving in San Jose at 4:05 p.m.

Currently, Volaris offers flights between San Jose and Mexico, with a change in Guadalajara.

“For Volaris Costa Rica it is a great pleasure to announce this new route, as it contributes to expanding the horizons of travelers in the region, whether for business, pleasure or personal reasons. The opportunity to have a direct flight to the Mexican capital opens the door for people from both countries to know the attractions that each destination offers, and what better than it is through Volaris and its offer with the lowest rates in the market,” said Fernando Naranjo, General Director of Volaris Costa Rica, according to the statement.

On April 20 last, the Colombian airline with daily service throughout the region, Avianca, also announced the opening of direct flights from San Jose to Mexico on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. The promo rate announced at that time was US$317, round trip.

A check on the Avianca website this morning (August 11) for a one-way flight is US$116.75 for Tuesday, September 12.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.