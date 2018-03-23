The new Selección Nacional (National Team) jersey went on sale on Thursday. The originals are available at the 126 Monge stores across the country or at tiendamonge.com.

The cost? ¢55,900 colones (49,469 + 6.431 tax). Or a cool US$100 dollars.

Don’t have the cash? Not to worry. Monge will sell you the shirts on credit (their specialty), at only ¢2,940 a month, with no payments until May. (At press time we were not able to obtain the number of payments for the financing option. Will include in comments when we have that information.)

Can’t afford that? The team’s previous shirts are still available for ¢38,900 colones of ¢2,050 a month.

If you are looking to pay cash, the shirts can also be purchased at the New Balance in Multiplaza Escazu and Lincoln Plaza; PLS (Penny Lane Stores); and AMPM convenience.