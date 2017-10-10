The month of October is the worst of the rainy season. Typical forecasts are rain, rain, and more rain. The difference this year is, even more, rain than usual.

As the country recovers from the effects of tropical storm Nate, a new tropical wave (number 43) could affect the country next weekend as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone, or ITCZ continues to generate atmospheric instability.

Data from the national weather service (Instituto Meteorológico Nacional – IMN) indicate that the northern Pacific area, the province of Guanacaste, in two days it received 175 liters of water per square meter, the equivalent of the typical for an entire month.

In the Central Pacific, the two-day rainfall was two-thirds of the rain of a month. While in the central part of the country, 132 liters of water per square meter was recorded.

Due to the high amounts of rain in the last several days and the saturation of the soils, people are asked to be on alert for rising waters in the rivers and landslides.

Just yesterday (Monday) the cliff under the Saprissa bridge gave way, forcing the evacuation of several families that built “ranchos” at the edge of the cliff. Road access under the bridge was also closed.

All across the country, people are working on recovering from the havoc caused by Nate, meanwhile, the seasonal rains cause even more damage, the latest, the flooding of a river destroyed the road that connects Parrita and Puriscal, and devastated papaya and palm crops, besides killing animals in its path.

The river also divided Palo Seco island in two and left people stranded for more than three hours before emergency relief was available.

Photos of the damage from flooding rivers and torrential rains.

