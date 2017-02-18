New Union for Health Companies

654 SHARES Facebook Twitter

Q COSTA RICA – Pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, medical tourism companies, laboratories, pharmacies and research centers are part of the new Costa Rican health chamber, the Cámara Costarricense de la Salud.

The chamber arose from the previously the Consejo para la Promoción Internacional de la Medicina de Costa Rica (Promed) – Council for the International Promotion of Medicine of Costa Rica.



The Cámara consists of hospitals, clinics, professionals, universities, life and health insurance, health cooperatives, pharmacies, representatives of the medical industry, clinical laboratories, pharmacies, research centers, medical tourism companies, wellness and retirement.

At the moment this group already has 95 members.

The group said that they “… intend to work with the state to assist in generating solutions to the challenges of the health system.”

Its president, Efraín Monge, told Nacion.com that “…We believe in the need to strengthen public-private partnerships based on the quality of services and medical products.'”

According to the latest Encuesta Nacional de Ingresos y Gastos de los Hogares (ENIGH 2013) – National Survey of Household Income and Expenditure, the monthly expenditure of Costa Rican households in medical products, external health services and hospital services tripled in real terms between 2004 and 2013. The It rose from ¢11,430 colones per month on average in 2004 to ¢35,388 in 2013.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

654 SHARES Facebook Twitter