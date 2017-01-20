Newest Hard Rock Hotel Heads To Costa Rica

Q TRAVEL / Hard Rock International makes waves today, announcing plans for Hard Rock Hotels experience in Costa Rica. The location for the all-inclusive hotel is Papagayo, Guanacaste.

Hard Rock, in collaboration with Sunwing Travel Group, says it open Costa Rica’s first Hard Rock Hotel by early 2019. The brand’s strategic partnership with Sunwing Travel Group, the largest tour operator in North America, provides the perfect opportunity for future growth within the region.

“Costa Rica has seen a steady rise in international arrivals and the country’s worldwide appeal aligns with our development strategy deeply rooted in expanding into desirable locations,” says Marco Roca, global head of hotel development at Hard Rock International. “We look forward to electrifying the destination with a musically-charged differentiated product never before seen in the area.”

The 294-room Hard Rock Hotel Papagayo will be just 30 minutes from Liberia International Airport (LIR), with easy access to Papagayo’s Gulf and Peninsula. Recognized as one of the country’s most popular resort destinations, guests of this Hard Rock Hotel will be treated to secluded landscapes, natural wonders, eco-adventure excursions and an up close look at Costa Rica’s impressive biodiversity.

Among the upscale hotels located in Papagayo include the Four Seasons.

Hard Rock already operates to Hard Rock cafes in Costa Rica: one in San Jose, in Cariari; the other in Playas del Coco, Guanacaste.

The Hard Rock hotel will be managed by Blue Diamond Resorts. “We’re excited to bring such a world-class, award-winning brand to Papagayo that will raise the standard of cool and contemporary for Costa Rican all-inclusive resorts,” says Jordi Pelfort – Managing Director, Blue Diamond Resorts (Sunwing Travel Groups Hotel Division). “With a passionate fan base and proven track record of delivering memorable experiences through landmark hotels and resorts, we look forward to collaborating with Hard Rock International and welcoming visitors of all ages to Costa Rica’s first Hard Rock Hotel.”

In true Hard Rock style, the resort will boast brand exclusive offerings, such as a full-service Rock Spa featuring relaxing and recharging treatments and The Sound of Your Stay music amenity program offering free in-room Fender guitar checkouts.

Vacationers seeking the ultimate experience will have the opportunity to upgrade their room to the Rock Royalty Level and enjoy VIP services including preferred room locations, personal assistants, upgraded bath amenities and one-of-a-kind music perks. Hard Rock Hotel Papagayo, Costa Rica will cater to multigenerational leisure travelers with several family-friendly offerings, such as the brand’s two signature hangouts exclusively for younger rockers, Teen Spirit and Hard Rock Roxity Kids Club. In addition, plans call for a vast array of dining options, ranging from an all-day buffet restaurant to four a la carte eateries, including a North American steak house, an Asian restaurant, an Italian trattoria and an internationally inspired eatery.

The Hard Rock Hotel Papagayo will feature Hard Rock trademarks such as an extensive music memorabilia collection, complimentary in-room use of a Fender guitar and a full-service Rock Spa.

Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this, please SHARE IT so other readers can find it and enjoy it. What are your thoughts? Post your comments below or post to our official FACEBOOK page.

Related

393 SHARES Facebook Twitter