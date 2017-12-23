The Central Bank of Nicaragua forecasts that by the end of 2017 the economy will have grown by between 4.7% and 5.2%, and next year the increase will be between 4.5% and 5%.

The President of the Central Bank of Nicaragua (BCN), Cro. Ovidio Reyes R., presented a general balance of the State of the Nicaraguan Economy during 2017 and the Perspectives for 2018, highlighting that it is estimated that for the current year there will be robust economic growth between 4.7% and 5.2% and inflation between 5% and 6%. The projected economic growth is similar to that of the last 7 years, in which the rate of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has averaged 5.2%.

For 2018, GDP growth is estimated between 4.5 and 5% and inflation between 5.5 and 6.5%. The main macroeconomic risks are the stability and variations in the prices of primary export goods, the change in trade policies, the rise in international interest rates and extreme weather events.

