Nicaragua Air Travel Growing

TODAY NICARAGUA – In the last four years the number of commercial international flight arrivals in the country has grown by 26%, while the number of passengers went up 25% in the same period.

Statistics from Empresa Administradora de Aeropuertos Internacionales (EAAI) reveal that while in 2013 the country received 6,356 international commercial flights with 549,000 passengers, in 2016 the figures rose to 8,032 flights and 674,000 passengers.

Nine airlines currently operate in the country, and the low-cost Mexican carrier Volaris is scheduled to start operating in April, with cheap flights between Managua and San Jose, Costa Rica.

On the horizon is the Spanish airline Iberia studying the possibility of a direct connection between Managua and Madrid. Last September, Iberia’s chief executive Luis Gallego said the airline hoped to add new destinations in Latin America, including countries such as Nicaragua, Honduras, Bolivia and Paraguay.

The president of the Superior Council of Private Enterprise (COSEP), Joseph Adam Aguerri, told Elnuevodiario.com.ni that “… The country usually receives between 26 and 27 flights a day without receiving cargo flights, with these it would be between 28 and 30 flights a day. We want to have more flights and have more airlines coming into the country.”

Source: elnuevodiario.com.ni

