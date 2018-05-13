The Nicaraguan Army said Saturday it will not engage in acts of repression against civilians who have held anti-government protests since last month and called for a dialogue to help resolve the crisis in the country.

“There is not a single soldier involved in acts of repression,” military spokesman Colonel Manuel Guevara said. He added that in this period of social upheaval, the role of the Army has been “to safeguard vital objectives for the functioning of the country.”

The Army will continue to “strictly adhere” to the norms established in the Constitution of the Republic, he said.

Guevara said that the military institution has given a vote of confidence to the dialogue between civil society and the government of Daniel Ortega to seek a way out of the crisis of governance that has shaken the country.

“We believe that dialogue is the solution” to this conflict, he said.

The protests began last April 18 with a demonstration of students against Social Security, which increased the contributions of workers and employers, but were extended due to the violent action of the police and government shock forces against civilians.

Source (in Spanish): 100% Noticias

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.