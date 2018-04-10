Nicaragua declined Costa Rica’s the offer to provide support in the forest fires that is affecting the country.

According to a statement from Bomberos de Costa Rica (Costa Rica fire department) published on his Facebook page, the Deputy Minister of the Interior of Nicaragua, Luis Cañas, thanked Costa Rica for its collaboration in dealing with the forest fire affecting the Rio Indio Maíz Biological Reserve.

However, he reported that the Nicaraguan army added more troops to control the fire, “so that Costa Rican aid is no longer necessary.”

Some 40 firefighters from Costa Rica mobilized Monday to the Nicaraguan border, but began their return after the official denial of help from the neighbors.

The Bomberos made it clear they are at the ready to help a hand if Nicaragua asks.