Nicaragua Deepens Research on Earthquakes

TODAY NICARAGUA (PL) The authorities of Nicaragua intended to deepen research on earthquakes, based on a comparative study on the incidence of these phenomena in recent years, official sources reported.

According to Nicaraguan Vice President, Rosario Murillo, the Institute Nicaraguan of Territorial Studies (Ineter) undertook this initiative to understand better the behavior of the telluric movements in the country.

‘ We are preparing a comparative study of the number of earthquakes present, month to month, let’s say in the last five or six years, to study these periods in which there are few quakes much better’, Murillo said through a local TV network.

She added that there are greater and lesser activity cycles, so she can not speak of seismic silence, but a decrease in the number of tremors.

For this reason, the Ineter specialists expect data that help measure those cycles of low incidence, said Murillo.

Nicaragua is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area that concentrates the majority of the active volcanoes of the planet and where earthquakes with more assiduity and magnitude are occuring.

