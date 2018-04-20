A Facebook group called Comunidad Nicaragüense Residente en Costa Rica (Resident Nicaraguan Community in Costa Rica) is calling for a march on the Nicaragua embassy in San Jose, located in Barrio California, for today, Friday, April 20.

The “Marcha pacífica por la Paz en Nicaragua” (Peaceful March for Peace in Nicaragua) will be held starting at 5:00 p.m.

The call says, “We can not stay at home and be silent about the situation our country is going through.”

The group emphasizes that the march will be peaceful and invite anyone who wants to join the movement.

On Saturday, April 21, another group of Nicaraguans living in Costa Rica plan to hold a vigil starting a 5 p.m. in the Plaza de la Democracia. The call is made through social networks with the hashtag #sosnicaragua.

