The violence in Nicaragua since the protests against the government of Daniel Ortega began mid-April leaves a death toll of 285, more than 1,500 were injured and 156 missing between April 18 and June 25, according to the report presented Tuesday by the Nicaraguan Association for Human Rights (ANPDH).

Meanwhile, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights (Cenidh) counts the dead at 212 up to last Sunday.

The Cenidh said it is investigating possible deaths in recent days. Of the 285 deaths reported by ANPDH, 262 have been identified and registered by the agency with name, date, place and cause of death.

According to the report, most of the victims are young people who died from bullet wounds to the head and thorax in the capital city of Managua and Masaya.

Masay, 30 km south of the capital, is under a permanent threat of bloodshed and has been heavily punished by government repression.

In June alone at least 120 deaths have occurred, coinciding with the appearance, at the end of May, of groups of armed civilians participating in intimidations and shootings with the National Police against demonstrators.

