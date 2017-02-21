Nicolas Maduro Warns Trump to Back Down from Venezuela

1.2k SHARES Facebook Twitter

TODAY VENEZUELA – Nicolás Maduro advised US President Donald Trump to “open his eyes” about the policies he is “imposing” against Venezuela.

In a television broadcast, Maduro referred to sanctions the United States issued against Vice President Tareck El Aissami, calling them “revenge” from North American soil.

“President Donald Trump, open your eyes,” Maduro said. “Do not let yourself be manipulated and … change policies against Venezuela and Latin America from the old George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations.”

Maduro, who has kept a “low profile” in his discussions about US presidents, and insisted he does not want to “have problems” with Trump, decided to issue a threat this time around.

“I do not want to fight with Donald Trump, Venezuela wants respectful relations,” he said, “but if they attack us, we are not going to remain silent.”

On Sunday, February 19th, Maduro defended his Vice President against now “infamous” economic sanctions imposed by the US government, which accused him of “playing a significant role in the international trafficking in narcotics.”

He also claimed that millions of dollar are being paid to and by the White House, the State Department and Treasury Department to allegedly harm Chavismo.

He said he hoped the message would reach Trump before he got carried away “by the failed right that fully supported Hillary Clinton.”

In referencing the Spanish Government and Mariano Rajoy, as well as Presidents of Argentina and Brazil Mauricio Macri and Michel Temer, Maduro heralded himself as a figure of peace.

“I am currently this continent’s guarantee of peace, we are the guarantee of peace, do not mess with us,” he warned.

Source: El Nuevo Herald; HispanTv

