The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) extended one more week the night closures on the bridge over the Virilla river, in Lindora, Santa Ana, due to the expansion works carried out in the structure.

The closings were to have ended today, May 3. The extension maintains the bridge closed, between Belén and Santa Ana, from 10 p.m. at 5 a.m. until May 10.

The closure is to permit the use of a crane that allows the transfer of large and heavy pieces of the bridge used on the project.

Once complete, the new two-lane bridge will be 133 meters in length and will complement the existing two-lane bridge, widening passage over the river for the 33,000 vehicles daily to 4 lanes once the project is complete.

The work began in May 2017 has an approximate cost of US$ 8.5 million, equivalent to ¢ 4.9 billion colones, and is financed through the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).