The weekend to the start of Semana Santa wasn’t what at least nine had expected, three of which lost their lives in traffic accidents, four deaths were due to homicides, and two died in fires.

In two of the traffic deaths, motorcycles were involved. The third a pedestrian walking along the side of the road in Guanacaste.

In San Roque de Liberia, a senior died when he could escape the flames in her home. And in Boruca, Buenos Aires, Puntarenas, a 17-year-old boy died when he could not escape flames while burning a “charral”, a vacant lot he was clearing for planting.

The four homicides occurred in Cristo Rey (two) and one each in Leon XIII and Jacaral de Puntarenas.