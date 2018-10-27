“Ninis”, young men who neither study nor work and thirsty for cash are behind the rash of assaults on retail stores during the last month. They are mainly men between 18 to 25 years old who are tempted for easy money.

They decide to steal the money by intimidating their victims with firearms. Some act alone or in groups and in some cases authorities have identified the presence of minors in the robberies.

Marco Carrión, head of the Assault section of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) recommends is that retailers reduce the amount of cash. In addition, they should add security measures to deter attacks.

Businesses such as supermarkets, bakeries and service stations, where cash is available are targeted by the ninis.

