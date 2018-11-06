Verónica Morales Chaves, 26, decided to give herself an opportunity in the fashion market with her brand Verónica Wedding, aiming to bring something very different to the catwalk of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Guanacaste.

The designer will be presented for the first time in this edition and after months of preparation will adorn the catwalk with her collection inspired by Puntarenas “La Perla”.

The designer has as a following of “ventured brides” to wear a dress with a style inspired by Costa Rica’s culture of 1980 of the Pacific coast. Morales seeks to “break the clichés of being a bride according to what society dictates.”

She admits that after months of sketching and discarding ideas she feels satisfied and nervous about the experience that is coming.

As a designer, she explains that her work is also based on “global, sophisticated and simple trends”. She does not feel comfortable inspiring the work of other designers for the thin line that exists between having an original work or inspired by a work that unfortunately ends with many similarities to the others.

Her collection “La Perla” will feature the best of she and her brand. In addition to presenting a wide variety of wedding dress options, it will include beach bags and bikinis.

The Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Guanacaste is considered a meeting point for lovers of summer fashion, will take place on December 28 in Hacienda Pinilla, in Tamarindo, Guanacaste. This is the 5th edition of the event.

Leonora Jiménez, director of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week, said “We will be presenting the best summer proposals of national design. After half a decade of carrying out this summer edition of Fashion Week, we strive more and more to improve, innovate and present a fresh product, both nationally and internationally.”

More at Costa Rica Confidential.

