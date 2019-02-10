Costa Rica’s immigration officials denied a Canadian entry suspected of ties to a drug trafficking gang and organized crime.

The Canadian, identified as Dan Hann, was rejected at the Daniel Oduder International airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste.

“The mechanisms of migratory control and the execution of the police actions by the immigration officers, allow us to continue ensuring the national security, especially avoiding the entry of foreign people with dangerous profiles or cases in which Costa Ricans are involved, also watching over their safety and compliance with the law,” said Stephen Madden, deputy director of the Immigration Police.

Related