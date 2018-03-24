While the majority of public institutions and state agencies are closed this coming week, Semana Santa (Holy Week), the Tribunal Supremo de Elecciones (TSE) – elections tribunal – will be open all week, including the statutory holidays of Thursday and Friday, to allow Costa Ricans to get a new cedula or pick up a replacement.

The TSE, in San Jose and all regional offices, will be open Saturday (24) and Sunday (25) from 8 am to 4 pm; Monday (26), Tuesday (27) and Wednesday (28) from 7 am to 5 pm, Thursday (29) and Friday (30) from 8 am to 4 pm, Saturday (31) from 8 am to 6 pm and Sunday (1) – election day – from 6 am to 6 pm.

Cedulas at the central offices in San Jose will be issued on the same day. In regional centers, all cedulas requested before Wednesday will be available for pickup on Saturday.

Of note for Semana Santa;

The offices of the National Registry (property titles, etc) will be closed all week, so will the offices of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – immigration offices (residency, passports, etc).

Traffic volume to the beaches and resorts is expected to pick up starting Wednesday. Leave early, avoid spending more time on the road than you should.

BTW, Semana Santa 2018, if you were not aware, in Costa Rica officially begins on Sunday, March 25 and ends on Saturday, March 31. If you have been around Costa Rica the last couple of days you will have noticed that unofficially Semana Santa began days ago.

Semana Santa is a major Catholic holiday celebrated in Costa Rica with no exception.

Traditions run deep during this special week, and everyone enjoys their much anticipated time off work. Expect a week-long celebration consisting of parades, religious processions & mini-festivals. Plan your travels to, in and around the country accordingly.

