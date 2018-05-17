The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) is asking for help to located an Italian businessman who has been missing since Monday, May 14. Stefano Calandrelli, 51, who owned restaurants and is he ex-husband of journalist Adriana Durán.

According to the OIJ, the last time Calandrelli was seen was the night of May 14 in Escazú Village. The foreigner was chatting with some friends there. Calandrelli is said to have requested an Uber service; however, after that, no one has heard or seen him since.

The OIJ indicated that the friends were surprised that the Calandrelli did not respond to their messages, so, the next day, they alerted the authorities of the disappearance.

“He is Italian but speaks perfect Spanish. Porfa (sic), if you see or have seen him do not hesitate to report to the OIJ. Stefano is a great friend of ours,” said the AMD athletic team on Wednesday.

Call can be made to the OIJ confidential line at 800-8000-645 or 911.