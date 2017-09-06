While the Canadian Mounties (Canadian Mounted Police) have the reputation of “always getting their man“, Costa Rica’s Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ) – the country’s judicial police force – may soon become the police force that “can’t hold on to their man”.

According to information by authorities, in front of the Tribunales de Justicia de Bribri (Bribri court house) the two officials detailed to trasnporting prisoners stopped their vehicle, when opening the prisoner’s box, the suspect took advantage of an oversight by the officers to run off.

Nearby, some 300 meters (three blocks) from the court house runs the Sixaola river, so it is presumed that is where suspect, identified as Warner Solano, 30, was headed. Solano is a resident of the area of Paraiso in Sixaola, in Costa Rica’s south Caribbean.

The Fuerza Publica has now joined forces with the Organismo de Investigacion Judicial (OIJ), the police body tasked with finding Solano and bringing him to justice.

Authorities are asking the public for help in locating Solan, who is said to be dangerous.

Solano on Tuesday had a pending hearing for multiple crimes against the property, reason why was being transferred from the Sandoval prison in Moín to Bribri.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.