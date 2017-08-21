The body of a young male found this Sunday in Esparza is believed to be related to the murder of model Isamar Villata, 24 and her boyfriend, Andrez Perez, 35, found last week.

The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) confirmed the body, in a state of decomposition, as found three kilometers from the area where the other two victims were found.

Isamar’s 17-year-old brother was reported missing the same day she was, on August 11, and believed to be riding together with Perez in a vehicle approached by three other vehicles with armed men.

All three victims were found in the Jesús María river, in Esparza, Puntarenas. The OIJ believes the three were killed elsewhere and their bodies dumped in the river.

Investigators learned that Perez has a criminal history for drug trafficking and illegal weapons.

Fernando Gonzalez, the uncle of the minor, said the family had maintained hope he was still alive. “We thought he could be still alive. It has been very difficult for us,” he told La Nacion.

The OIJ continues to investigate.

