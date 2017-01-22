OIJ Publish Sketch Of Main Suspect in Liberia Massacre

Q COSTA RICA NEWS / The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) is circulating a sketch of the suspect in the murder of five university students in Liberia and is urging citizens to call their local OIJ delegation, the Fuerza Publica (police) at 911 or 800-8000-645 if they know or have seen him.

A 14 year-old who survived the attack is still in hospital, in serious condition, but expected to recover.

The man is described to be about 40 years old, white and with a tattoo on his back right shoulder, resembling letters of the Chinese alphabet.

“Through various investigative activities, we managed to produce a sketch of the main suspect. We ask the public that if they have information to call it in,” said OIJ director Wálter Espinoza.

The judicial police chief added that they have a large contingent of officials, dedicated to the location and identification of the suspect; Nevertheless the efforts of the (people)entire country are required for his immediate apprehension.

The OIJ has yet to determine the motive behind the multiple murder that shocked Liberia and the entire country. Investigators are not openly discussing if their main suspect acted alone, if he was someone known to his victims.

In Liberia, on Saturday morning, three coffins with flags of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) were together in front of the altar of the Catholic Church of San José de Upala, where the funeral of Stephanie Hernandez, her boyfriend Joseph Briones and his friend Of both, Dayana Martínez took place.

