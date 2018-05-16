In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) raided a total of 40 homes in the province of Heredia in an attempt to dismantle a gang dedicated to the distribution of illegal drugs. In total 5 groups were targeted operating in Barva, Belén, San Joaquín and San Rafael.

“There is a problem of important internal consumption (of drugs). All the raids are executed, we seek 41 suspects,” said Walter Espinoza, director of the OIJ, explaining that the groups terrorize the areas with violence, with sales of more than ¢100 million colones monthly in crack, cocaine and marijuana, by way of home delivery and in public places.

In total, some 800 OIJ agents participated in the operation called “Club de Amigos”.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com