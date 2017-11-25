A ‘very large’ team of investigators and prosecutors are working around the clock to solve the murder of Heredia prosecutor, Hans De la O Solís, gunned down in front of his home in the early hours of Thursday.

Mauricio Boraschi, deputy prosecutor of Territorial Prosecutors, said Friday that all lines of investigation into the murder of the prosecutor is still open and will be until the case is solved.

“We are in this moment in full investigation, seeing and crossing a series of lines within these first hours, that is very important in this type of cases”, said Boraschi.

The 49-year-old prosecutor was shot at his home in Desamparados after leaving his office late Wednesday night, around 11:00 pm. It was shortly after midnight, as he entered the garage of his home, multiple shooters opened fire at close range, impacting their target with six bullets that hit the head and neck, as well as the left shoulder and arm, according to Wálter Espinoza, head of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ).

Hurt, the prosecutor slammed the car against the wall of the garage, waking up his 78-year-old mother inside, who immediately called for help.

Hans De la O Solís survived the hail of bullets, but died hours later in hospital. His funeral was Friday and laid to rest in the Camposanto La Piedad cemetery, in Desamparados.

The theory investigators are following is one revenge for some case. Espinoza explained that the office of the murdered prosecutor “did not handle cases of organized crime or complex and risky”.

Hans De la O had a clean work record, appointed in 2005 in the Traffic Court of the First Judicial Circuit of San José and received numerous temporary appointments (interim) in different offices of the country, among them Atenas, San Jose, Garabito, Puriscal, La Union (Cartago), Puntarenas and Pavas. This year he had worked in the prosecutor’s offices in Grecia, San Ramón and San Joaquín de Flores (Heredia).

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.