The Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (SUTEL) reveals that each person in Costa Rica has two cell phone lines. Based on the “Estadístico del sector de telecomunicaciones” for 2017, the regulator indicated that for every 100 people in the country there are 170 cellular lines. With respect to landlines, the number is 17 lines for every 100 people.

The report indicated that the mobile data traffic (cellular Internet) grew by 10% and that of the fixed Internet by 60% in the last year, while the cellular voice calls decreased by 11% and text messages (SMS) fell by 37%.

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) revealed that Costa Rica has one of the highest rates of cell phone coverage in the world. In Latin America, Costa Rica ranks third in mobile internet coverage (97), fourth in fixed internet (15) and fifth in fixed telephony (15).