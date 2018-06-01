A patrol car suffered damage to its rear windshield on Wednesday afternoon in the sector of La Aurora de Alajuelita.

“Citizens met the police with stones and (gun)shots,” the Ministry of Public Security reported.

The incident occurred in the middle of a national security mega-operation that the authorities carried out that day. In addition, the Red Cross sent a unit to the site, but remained in the vicinity waiting for the scene to be secured by police before entering the area characterized as conflictive.

Source (in Spanish): Crhoy.com