Photo by Ruta Alterna
One at a time please. This occurred on Monday in Cartago. Photo by Ruta Alterna
Removing Statues of Violent Bigots? Start with Che
Rosario is Argentina's second oldest city. Located by the Paraná river, it is the home of hard-working people, a busy port, the national flag...
Floods and disappearances after rains in Panama
In sectors such as La Gallinaza and Pedregal, some ravines have overflowed. People do their best to save their belongings. In Las Acacias, cars...
Costa Rica’s Agroexports Keep Slight Advantage Over Medical Devices
QCR BUSINESS - The value of exports from the agricultural sector remains slightly as the main generator of foreign exchange in the country, despite...
Nicaragua’s Teen Pregnancy Epidemic
Imagine you’re a 15-year-old girl. One day, you’re hanging out at home when an older man comes by. He tells your parents he’s a...
Why Savvy Fliers Fly To The Canadian North To Go To Europe or Asia
Q TRAVEL - One of the best ways and at times more economical to go east to Europe or west to Asia now is...
The Solar Eclipse 2017 From Costa Rica
Some 300 people gathered at the University of Costa Rica (UCR) planetarium to spectacular coast-to-coast partial eclipse (20%) in Costa Rica occurring shortly after 1...
Anne Hathaway’s Leaked Personal Pictures Go Viral
American actress Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the hackers, who shamelessly filtered the intimate photos of the actress with...
Man Killed In Monday Morning Shootout in Escazu Was Wanted In Canada
Q COSTA RICA - It was 7:20am, two men outside the Mountview private school in Guachipelin de Escazu, dressed in tracksuits are exercising, two...
10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
Four Years Later, China-Backed Nicaragua Canal Is Paralyzed Or About To Die
TODAY NICARAGUA - The Nicaragua Interoceanic Canal project is either paralyzed, or nonexistent. In June 2013, the Nicaraguan National Assembly passed Law 840, which authorized...